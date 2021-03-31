Mental Health Crisis for Working Women

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

According to a new report, the mental health of professional women has become an urgent issue during the ongoing pandemic. Key findings from the online survey conducted at the close of 2020 reveals that women are being pushed to the brink when trying to shoulder work and family responsibilities. Multiple sources of help are needed to alleviate this burden.

Tiffany O’Donnell, Chief Executive Officer of Women Lead Change is the guest to talk about the revelations in the report as a result of a survey conducted by Women Lead Change in partnership with the University of Illinois in Chicago. She points out, “More than 80% of the respondents reported having at least some symptoms of depression over the last month. To me, that signals a crisis. In the case when employees and employers are already talking about burnout, this is concerning.”

Some takeaways on how we as a society can help women in the workforce (from the report as discussed in interview):

Things EMPLOYERS can do: Offer Flexibility in Hours & Workload

Things PARTNERS can do: Share Household & Childcare Duties

Things Daycare & Schools can do: Offer More Parental Instructions & Support

SAVE THE DATE: Quad Cities Conference coming up October 13th at the Waterfront Convention Center (see more at website)

