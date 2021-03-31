Advertisement

QCA Coach Honored

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The track at Brady Stadium will be named after coaching legend Ira Dunsworth to honor his remarkable contributions as a coach and teacher during a 36 year career. Dunsworth is the PSL guest via Zoom to talk about the honor.

Ira Dunsworth served as the Head Track and Cross-Country Coach at Central High School from 1965 to 1995. His teams won 15 State Championships and was named the Iowa Coach of the Year four times. He is also a member of the Iowa Track Coaches Hall of Fame and the Iowa Track Officials Hall of Fame. Congratulations, Ira!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Moline-Coal Valley teacher on administrative leave following ‘certain allegations’
Two people have been arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in Lee County, Iowa....
Two arrested on possession of drug charges in Lee County, Iowa
igor's bistro
Igor’s Bistro reopens after setbacks from COVID-19
Eagles have left the nest at Arconic
Arconic Eagle Cam: it appears there will not be a hatch this year
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 517 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths over 24 hours
Early Head Start Child Care Partnership
Early Head Start Child Care Partnership
Early Head Start Child Care Partnership
Early Head Start Grant