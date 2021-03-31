Quad Cities Airport unveils plans for major renovation

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities International Airport is about to undergo an over $20 million renovation.

It’s the first major upgrade to the airport facility since 2001. The landside terminal, which includes ticketing and baggage claim, has not been updated since 1985.

“The travel industry has changed dramatically since 1985 but our airport has had to take a patchwork approach to keep up,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director. “With the work being done to make the Quad Cities a destination for business and leisure, we want to create a future-focused terminal that will make our community proud and provide a world-class experience for travelers.”

Minneapolis-based Alliiance was selected as the design firm in early 2020. They have worked with airports around the world to create efficient spaces that incorporate beautiful design.

The airport is also undergoing a name, logo and website change. The facility is changing from Quad City to Quad Cities. Leischner said it’s a nod to the surrounding region.

The website has also been refreshed to be more user friendly, optimized for mobile use and ADA compliant. In mid-2020, the airport partnered with MindFire Communications in LeClaire, Iowa, to support its branding and marketing efforts.

“It was time for our brand to modernize as we make plans to modernize our terminal,” said Leischner. “We are proud to be the Quad Cities’ hometown airport, to provide our neighbors and friends with world-class customer service, and now we feel like our brand truly reflects that.”

According to Leischner, renovations could take three to five years, but some smaller projects could finish in the next year and half.

The renovations will be funded through a mix of federal grants, cash-on-hand and debt service, if needed.

