Advertisement

Quad Cities Airport unveils plans for major renovation

A redesigned curbside at the Quad Cities Airport features a canopy to protect visitors from the...
A redesigned curbside at the Quad Cities Airport features a canopy to protect visitors from the elements.(KWQC)
By Spencer Maki
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities International Airport is about to undergo an over $20 million renovation.

It’s the first major upgrade to the airport facility since 2001. The landside terminal, which includes ticketing and baggage claim, has not been updated since 1985.

“The travel industry has changed dramatically since 1985 but our airport has had to take a patchwork approach to keep up,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director. “With the work being done to make the Quad Cities a destination for business and leisure, we want to create a future-focused terminal that will make our community proud and provide a world-class experience for travelers.”

Minneapolis-based Alliiance was selected as the design firm in early 2020. They have worked with airports around the world to create efficient spaces that incorporate beautiful design.

The airport is also undergoing a name, logo and website change. The facility is changing from Quad City to Quad Cities. Leischner said it’s a nod to the surrounding region.

The website has also been refreshed to be more user friendly, optimized for mobile use and ADA compliant. In mid-2020, the airport partnered with MindFire Communications in LeClaire, Iowa, to support its branding and marketing efforts.

“It was time for our brand to modernize as we make plans to modernize our terminal,” said Leischner. “We are proud to be the Quad Cities’ hometown airport, to provide our neighbors and friends with world-class customer service, and now we feel like our brand truly reflects that.”

According to Leischner, renovations could take three to five years, but some smaller projects could finish in the next year and half.

The renovations will be funded through a mix of federal grants, cash-on-hand and debt service, if needed.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Moline-Coal Valley teacher on administrative leave following ‘certain allegations’
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
Two people have been arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in Lee County, Iowa....
Two arrested on possession of drug charges in Lee County, Iowa
The importance of being money-smart with stimulus payments
QC organizations ask to “Spread the Relief” with stimulus check
Police say they are looking for 56-year-old Christopher S. Wall of Galesburg. Police say he is...
Man wanted on domestic battery charges in Galesburg

Latest News

A redesigned curbside at the Quad Cities Airport features a canopy to protect visitors from the...
Quad Cities International Airport renovation
YMCA breaks ground on new North Scott location
YMCA breaks ground on new North Scott location
Secure shred events to be held on April 23 and April 30.
First Central State Bank Holding Multiple Shred Events
John Maxwell spoke to the Scott County panel on Wednesday.
Iowa District Court overrules Scott County panel vote, Maxwell can hold dual positions