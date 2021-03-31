Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition addresses hospitalization increase

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health said a recent rise in hospitalizations could put the brakes on lifting more restrictions.

IDPH’s website said in part: “IDPH is monitoring key indicators to identify early but significant increases of virus transmission in Illinois, potentially signifying resurgence.”

During Tuesday’s QC COVID-19 Coalition call, health officials in Scott and Rock Island Counties addressed increases in Coronavirus activity they’ve seen over the last month.

“We are seeing rise in case counts on both sides of the river especially in younger people,” said Nita Ludwig, the Administrator at the Rock Island County Health Department.

“We’re hearing that the number of people hospitalized is also starting to increase,” said Amy Thoreson, the Interim Director at the Scott County Health Department.

Health officials also acknowledged strides that have been made on the vaccination front.

“In more good news in Scott County 80,200 vaccines have been given,” Thoreson said.

“The Rock Island County Health Department and our partners have given more than 61,000 doses of one of the 3 COVID-19 vaccines,” Ludwig said.

This comes as vaccine eligibility expands to more people.

“As with every transition in vaccine eligibility that has taken place, we expect there will be a rush to find vaccine on the first day that everyone becomes eligible. We ask you to be patient and know that you will get an appointment. It just may not be in the first few days,” Thoreson said.

Thoreson also stressed the importance of receiving the second dose from the same provider individuals receive their first dose from.

“Whether it’s through a local health care provider, local pharmacy, or potentially even our health department, it’s not as easy to find a second dose if you’re looking somewhere other than where you received your first dose,” she said.

Health officials still urge everyone to follow mitigations.

“Until we reach herd immunity, and we don’t know what percentage that is at this moment, to be vaccinated to get to that point, we must continue to wear masks and social distance in public,” Ludwig said.

“Put it this way, we need a full-court press to shut COVID down,” Thoreson said.

TV6 checked in with local hospital systems for their latest numbers. Unity Point responded with the following information on increases over the past week:

The percent of positive tests among those suspected of having COVID-19 Increase: 7.9% (11.6% last week to 19.5% this week - 7-day moving average).

The percent of positive tests among screening patients (those unsuspected of having COVID-19) Increase: 0.6% (1.4% last week to 2.0% this week - 7-day moving average).

The number of inpatient positive COVID-19 patients has increased over the past week (average of 16 patients per day last week to 23 patients per day this week).

The number of daily COVID-19 positive admissions has increased over the past week (1.9 admissions/day last week to 3.4 admissions/day this week – 7-day moving average).

