Rita Hart withdraws challenge to Iowa 2nd Congressional Dist. election results

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WHEATLAND, Iowa (KWQC) - Rita Hart, who lost to Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the race for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District seat by six votes in November, has conceded.

The Democrat released a statement Wednesday saying, “After many conversations with people I trust about the future of this contest, I have made the decision to withdraw my contest before the House Committee on Administration.”

She went on to say, “I am saddened that some Iowans’ votes will not count through no fault of their own.”

Hart also said she wishes Miller-Meeks all the best and says it’s important to work together to reform the system so this does not happen again in the future.

She also thanked those who supported her campaign, including her family. No word on what Hart plans to do next, but she said, “I hope you all will stay involved and join me in working to make Iowa a better place for all.”

