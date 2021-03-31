Save A Child From Choking with LifeVac

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

National Choking Awareness Day was on March 28th. PSL wanted to bring attention to the tragedy of choking. It is our country’s 4th leading cause of accidental death. With that in mind, we are proud to highlight a product that can offer peace of mind that comes from a proven, easy to use device designed for lifesaving protection. LifeVac is the patented choking first aid device for children and adults that has saved hundreds of lives (and counting). In the U.S. alone, one child dies every five days from choking, and this portable, reusable apparatus can make all the difference.

The PSL guest is LifeVac Founder & CEO, Arthur Lih. Watch the segment to learn more about the product, how it is used, and locations where a device like this could be useful. LifeVac is a non-invasive, single patient portable airway clearance device to be used in a choking emergency.

Lih reflected on how he came up with the idea for the device, “A few years ago, I encountered the tragic story of a mother losing her young son due to choking on a grape. As a father myself, I teamed up with my sister, who is a doctor, my dad--an engineer and a good friend. All of us were able to successfully develop a non-invasive upper airway clearing device intended to save as many lives as possible.” This is a lifesaving life-altering invention is something every household, daycare, school, and restaurants should have on hand at all times.

The product line contains the availability of a home kit, travel kit, and EMS kit.

