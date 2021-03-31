Advertisement

YMCA breaks ground on new North Scott location

The new building is set to open Spring 2022
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - 22 shovels broke ground on the North Scott County YMCA building, as YMCA staff, city officials, school board members, and community members made their mark on the new project.

“This is going to be a great quality asset for the whole community,” Eldridge Mayor Marty O’Boyle said.

The 43,500 square-foot building will include two pools, an indoor track, and basketball courts. The new building will allow North Scott High School to create its own swimming team.

“We were able to get not only one pool but we’re getting two pools, a family pool aside a lap pool and that’s a tremendous advantage for everybody else here, we’re looking forward to it to help build our own swim team it also gives a lot of families a lot of opportunities to just enjoy life,” O’Boyle said.

The building comes after a vote by Eldridge residents in March 2020 to increase property taxes to help fund the project. O’Boyle said 78% of voters chose in favor of the increase. The YMCA said this demand has been built up for years.

“I think both for the Y and the North Scott Community it’s the culmination of lots of years of energy and passion around bringing this great amenity to the community,” YMCA Chief Volunteer Officer Mary Jones said.

“It’s not just a place to come and workout and spend time in a gym, the YMCA represents bringing people together and their mission so it’ll be a main place for people of all ages, if they’re students or young people need a place to go after school and to learn different things, they’ll be able to have a place to go,” City Administrator Lisa Kotter said, “It’ll be something for every person from zero to 100 to participate in.”

