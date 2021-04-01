Advertisement

April 2021 outlook

Warmer after the first
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - What’s going on this April?

In terms of temperatures, most of the country has a better chance to see above normal temperatures.

The temperature outlook for April shows the United States could be in for warmer temperatures.
Other than the one cooler day to start the month off, the temperature outlook will hold true for the first week in the Quad Cities! In fact, through Easter Weekend and into the start of the next work week, temperatures are going to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal each afternoon.

The first day of April in the Quad Cities was cooler, but April 3 - April 6 will have afternoon...
For precipitation, the Quad Cities will be dry for the first few days of the month. Overall, the area is looking at an equal chance for above/below average precipitation for the month of April.

The precipitation outlook for April shows near normal precipitation chances.
Do you ever think you don’t have enough daylight to get things done? April could help! The Quad Cities will gain around 1 hour and 16 minutes of daylight through the month. For the first day of the month the sunrise was at 6:45 AM and the sunset was near 7:30 PM. By the end of the month, the sunrise will be 45 minutes earlier and the sunset will be half an hour later!

The Quad Cities will have almost 14 hours of daylight by the end of April.
