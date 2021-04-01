DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Spring has sprung....Easter weekend is around the corner....and asparagus is plentiful (and often “on sale”!). Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Nina Struss, RD, LDN, showcases the vegetable and all of its nutritional benefits. As she often does, Struss encourages that we eat the rainbow of veggies/fruits in terms of color which viewers get in the Roasted Asparagus recipe (which includes tomatoes).

Asparagus Is Awesome

Fiber and vitamin C – an antioxidant that helps support our immune system and aids in wound healing

Source of vitamin A, vitamin K and Folate.

Versatile vegetable that can be used in many dishes, including as a side dish, in soups, in casseroles or hot dishes, stir-fry or even on your pizza!

Italian Roasted Asparagus Serves 4

6 tsp Gustare Vita basil-flavored oil, divided

1 lb. fresh asparagus, trimmed

Hy-Vee Mediterranean sea salt, to taste

Hy-Vee Malabar black pepper, to taste

1 cup quartered multicolored cherry tomatoes

⅓ cup plus ½ cup Hy-Vee finely shredded Italian cheese, divided

Gustare Vita balsamic glaze

Fresh basil leaves, for garnish

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking pan with foil. Lightly spray with nonstick spray; set aside.

2. Toss asparagus with 4 teaspoons oil; place in single layer on prepared pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast for 10 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove from oven. Preheat broiler.

3. Meanwhile, toss tomatoes with remaining 2 teaspoons oil and ⅓ cup cheese.

4. Transfer asparagus to a broiler-safe baking dish. Top with remaining ½ cup cheese, then tomato-cheese mixture. Broil 5 to 6 inches from heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is slightly melted. Drizzle with balsamic glaze. Garnish with basil leaves, if desired.

