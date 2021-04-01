Child Abuse Council and Davenport police hold ‘Pinwheels for Prevention’ event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As National Child Abuse Prevention month begins, the community is getting some closure on the case of Breasia Terrell. Davenport police and the Quad City Child Abuse Council gathered outside the police department to plant pinwheels of support.

“Having this pinwheel garden after the announcement yesterday was incredibly difficult. We don’t usually have those two things back to back but I think it also shines a light on the fact that our community is not immune to violence against children,” says Brooke Hendrickx, Director of Development and Communications for the Quad City Child Abuse Council.

Davenport police chief Paul Sikorski says holding this event just one day after the announcement is raw and emotional.

“It’s just a really tough nine months for us with Breasia and then over the past week and a half as well, just having our child abuse council come here and just open this month of April up with the visual sign of how important all of us are to keeping our kids safe,” says Sikorski.

As the Quad Cities grieves the loss of Breasia Terrell, Sikorski says healing begins.

“We as a community, we are going to help each other. We are going to help our families and be there for each other. I think things have come together and we as a community are ready to heal,” Sikorski says, “You obtain a lot of scars over the years, but those scars heal and they heal through things like this. We heal each other and they are a way to remember.”

You can find more information on how to spot and prevent violence and neglect against children on the child abuse council’s website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.