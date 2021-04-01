Advertisement

Davenport man charged with sexual abuse in Des Moines County

Edwards Jr., 48, was arrested in Davenport and transported to Des Moines County.
Edwards Jr., 48, was arrested in Davenport and transported to Des Moines County.(Des Moines County Sheriff's Office/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office received a man Wednesday who they say is responsible for sexually abusing his niece.

Raymond Lee Edwards Jr., 48, of Davenport, IA has been charged with two counts of 2nd-degree sexual abuse in Des Moines County, after the local sheriff’s office received a report in early March from a victim, who is a minor, that they were sexually abused by their uncle in 2018 and 2019.

Des Moines County issued a warrant for Edwards Jr.’s arrest on Friday, March 26th and he was arrested by Davenport Police the following day, March 27th. Edwards Jr. has been transported to Des Moines County where he is awaiting an initial court appearance.

