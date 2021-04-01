Delicious Vegetarian Brunch

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Whatever you have planned for this Easter weekend, it’s nice to have lots of options---especially if you will be hosting some vegetarian or vegan family and/or friends. Danny O’Malley, Before the Butcher, joins PSL to show us how to create a Vegetarian Sausage & Hash Brown Bake that provides a hearty flavor that will fool carnivore taste buds and vegetarians alike!

This delicious and easy recipe just might inspire you to consider swapping out traditional meat more often with a great-tasting, high-protein plant-based options that will have the whole family coming back for seconds. O’Malley follows a 100% plant-based diet because of his concern for the environment and health reasons. He really just wants to suggest that folks consider more plant-based meals throughout the week. The message is not to convince people to go completely vegan.

UNCUT® SAUSAGE & HASH BROWN BAKE SERVES: 10-12 TYPE: Vegetarian

28 oz. UNCUT® Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage

1 T vegetable oil

1 ½ cups frozen diced hash browns

½ t red pepper fLakes

½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese*

½ cup shredded pepper jack cheese*

6 eggs*

2 cups milk* * or your favorite vegan alternative.

Preheat oven to 350° F

Instructions:

Heat vegetable oil in a large frying pan on medium heat. Add breakfast sausage and cook for 5 minutes, breaking into crumbles as you stir. Set aside in bowl. Using same skillet, prepare hash browns according to package directions. Then add sausage back into skillet along with red pepper fakes. Mix well and pour into a lightly greased 13″ x 9″ baking dish. Whisk together eggs and milk. Pour evenly over potato mixture. Bake 35 minutes or until eggs are set.

Before The Butcher / Uncut products are available in the Quad Cities at Fresh Thyme / 2130 E. Kimberly Road / Davenport IA 52807 /

