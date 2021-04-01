Delicious Vegetarian Brunch
featuring a Plant-based Sausage & Hash Brown Bake
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Whatever you have planned for this Easter weekend, it’s nice to have lots of options---especially if you will be hosting some vegetarian or vegan family and/or friends. Danny O’Malley, Before the Butcher, joins PSL to show us how to create a Vegetarian Sausage & Hash Brown Bake that provides a hearty flavor that will fool carnivore taste buds and vegetarians alike!
This delicious and easy recipe just might inspire you to consider swapping out traditional meat more often with a great-tasting, high-protein plant-based options that will have the whole family coming back for seconds. O’Malley follows a 100% plant-based diet because of his concern for the environment and health reasons. He really just wants to suggest that folks consider more plant-based meals throughout the week. The message is not to convince people to go completely vegan.
UNCUT® SAUSAGE & HASH BROWN BAKE SERVES: 10-12 TYPE: Vegetarian
- 28 oz. UNCUT® Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage
- 1 T vegetable oil
- 1 ½ cups frozen diced hash browns
- ½ t red pepper fLakes
- ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese*
- ½ cup shredded pepper jack cheese*
- 6 eggs*
- 2 cups milk* * or your favorite vegan alternative.
Preheat oven to 350° F
Instructions:
- Heat vegetable oil in a large frying pan on medium heat. Add breakfast sausage and cook for 5 minutes, breaking into crumbles as you stir. Set aside in bowl.
- Using same skillet, prepare hash browns according to package directions.
- Then add sausage back into skillet along with red pepper fakes.
- Mix well and pour into a lightly greased 13″ x 9″ baking dish.
- Whisk together eggs and milk. Pour evenly over potato mixture.
- Bake 35 minutes or until eggs are set.
Before The Butcher / Uncut products are available in the Quad Cities at Fresh Thyme / 2130 E. Kimberly Road / Davenport IA 52807 /
