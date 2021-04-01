Advertisement

Illinois reports 3,500+ new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths Thursday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 3,526 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,248,111 cases and 21,326 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 1,411 were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Of those, 304 were in the intensive care unit and 121 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 3.5%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 4%.

IDPH also reported that 5,918,422 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered, and more than 2.2 million people, or 17.3% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 109,073 doses.  On Wednesday, 116,551 doses were reportedly administered statewide, IDPH said.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

