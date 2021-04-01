Advertisement

Iowa reports 809 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 809 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 351,650 have tested positive for the virus and 5,743 people have died. The seven-day and 14-day positivity rate was 4.7%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday:

  • Individuals tested: 1,641,019 (4,461,113 total tests)
  • Individuals recovered: 333,514
  • Individuals hospitalized: 194, three more than Wednesday
  • Individuals in ICU: 41
  • Individuals admitted over the last 24 hours: 35
  • Individuals on a ventilator: 15

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,460,137 doses of COVID-19 have been administered to Iowa residents across the state.

According to the state’s website, 916,989 Iowans, or 29.06% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, while 577,630 Iowans, or 18.31% of the population, had been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

