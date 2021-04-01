Advertisement

John Deere Foundation announces plans to invest $200 million over 10 years

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The John Deere Foundation says it will be investing over $200 million over the next ten years toward philanthropic initiatives. The foundation says the goal is to provide opportunity that may not be there for some people.

“Through this reinvention we’re focusing on value, said Nate Clark, President of the John Deere Foundation. “To create value for a person in their life, you need to give them an entire stack of opportunities and resources. There’s no single lever, there’s no quick fix to the challenges some people face,” he added.

The John Deere Foundation plans to focus on three main sectors to invest in:

$100 million directly toward communities the company resides in, which includes $2 million annually toward community food banks.

$50 million will be invested into farming efforts throughout the world.

$50 million invested in mobilizing volunteer efforts through John Deere’s workforce.

