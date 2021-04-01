Kids In The Kitchen: Dirt & Worms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Nina Struss, RD, LDN, comes back for a second segment to feature a really fun (& yummy!) kids recipe that is chocolatey but uses a sneaky healthy ingredient: avocado!! It is a perfect recipe for kids to make to mark Earth Day or Earth Week which comes up every April.

Additionally, Nina invites parents to sign up their kiddos for Children’s Cooking Classes with Hy-Vee dietitians. Not only does this provide quality family bonding, but it also equips our children with healthy habits. Even if you have a picky eater, encouraging time in the kitchen is one of the best ways to allow kids to enjoy more foods. If you are not sure how to engage the growing chefs in your house, your Hy-Vee registered dietitians are here to help.

Little Chefs (Pre-K to Kindergarten ages) in the Hy-Vee Kitchen is offered once a month, you can sign your child up HERE. You can also talk with your local Hy-Vee dietitian.

Junior Chefs (ages 8 & above) in the Hy-Vee Kitchen is offered once a month, you can sign your child up HERE.

Chocolate Avocado Dirt and Worms Serves 2

1 avocado, very ripe, seeded, peeled and halved

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ cup honey

¼ cup Hy-Vee vanilla almond milk

½ tsp Hy-Vee vanilla extract

½ cup Kodiak Cakes Chocolate Bear Bites

4 gummy worms

1. Place avocado, cocoa powder, honey, almond milk and vanilla in a blender or food processor. Cover and blend until smooth, like pudding. 2. Add chocolate avocado pudding to the bottom of a clear cup. 3. Place Kodiak Cakes Chocolate Bear Bites into a Ziploc bag. Seal the bag and crush the Bear Bites until they look like dirt. Set aside. 4. Insert the end of each gummy worm into the chocolate avocado pudding so that they stick up. Sprinkle the crushed Kodiak Cakes Bear Bites on top. Enjoy!

