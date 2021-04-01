Advertisement

Memorial for Breasia Terrell along riverfront

Breasia Terrell, 10.
Breasia Terrell, 10.(Courtesy: Davenport Police Department)
By KWQC Staff and Montse Ricossa
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A memorial is planned for Thursday at 6 p.m. to remember Breasia Terrell. Organizers say a balloon memorial will commence at Centennial Park, where purple balloons will be tied along the river rails in order to “let the world know that we have found OUR little girl,” writes Matoaka Sincere.

You’re encouraged to bring purple candles, teddy bears, or roses. Posters and pictures can also be left along the riverfront.

Organizers ask you to wear a face mask and social distance.

“We the community come together for Breasia & ask for justice,” shares Sincere.

