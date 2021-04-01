Sunny and feeling warmer today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Although we’ll be cooler today, we have calmer winds and a lot of sunshine! Highs will be in the mid-40s and we will fall again to the 20s. Friday afternoon breezy conditions return, but that gets temperatures soaring to near 60! For the weekend there will be lows in the 40s and temperatures back to the 60s and 70s. The breezier day will be Saturday, with Easter Sunday looking perfect! There will be light winds and more sunshine, making it a great to spend time with family outside. Next week there is a small chance for rain early in the week with warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s staying.

TODAY: Sunny and cool. High: 44º. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 27°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and seasonal. High: 57º.

