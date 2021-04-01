Advertisement

Sunny and feeling warmer today

Sunshine and warmth return for the holiday weekend
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Although we’ll be cooler today, we have calmer winds and a lot of sunshine! Highs will be in the mid-40s and we will fall again to the 20s. Friday afternoon breezy conditions return, but that gets temperatures soaring to near 60! For the weekend there will be lows in the 40s and temperatures back to the 60s and 70s. The breezier day will be Saturday, with Easter Sunday looking perfect! There will be light winds and more sunshine, making it a great to spend time with family outside. Next week there is a small chance for rain early in the week with warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s staying.

TODAY: Sunny and cool. High: 44º. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 27°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and seasonal. High: 57º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

The search for Breasia Terrell has come to an end after officials announced they had found her...
Police: Human remains found are those of missing Iowa 10-year-old, Breasia Terrell
Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shared a statement from...
Family of Breasia releases statement, says they will ‘fight for justice’
Two people have been arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in Lee County, Iowa....
Two arrested on possession of drug charges in Lee County, Iowa
Edwards Jr., 48, was arrested in Davenport and transported to Des Moines County.
Davenport man charged with sexual abuse in Des Moines County
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 517 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths over 24 hours

Latest News

Cold Friday morning
Cooler Thursday, warmer weekend
Still chilly today
Sunny and feeling warmer today
Still chilly today
Feeling warmer today
Clearing skies tonight, then a frosty start possible Thursday. Warmer this weekend.
Frosty Start Thursday Morning?