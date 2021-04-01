Advertisement

Sunny & feeling warmer today

Sunshine and warmth return for the holiday weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- High pressure is in control of our weather today and has resulted in lighter winds this morning and near record low temps to start out the morning in the low 20s.  Plenty of sunshine is on the way today and with lighter winds it will feel much warmer, but the actual temps will only reach the mid 40s this afternoon.  Breezy winds return Friday and through the weekend ushering in milder air.  We will be in the 50s and 60s Friday and then 60s and 70s Saturday and Sunday.  If you’re heading out early Sunday you will still need a jacket as morning temps will be in the 40s.  Long term, there are only minor chances for rain early next week with above normal temperatures in the 60s and 70s sticking around.

TODAY: Sunny and cool.  High: 45º.  Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 27°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and seasonal.  High: 57º.

