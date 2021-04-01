Advertisement

Trinity nurse reflects on pandemic

By Marcia Lense
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Mellissa Wood, Chief Nursing Executive with UnityPoint Health – Trinity was an incident commander for the duration of our COVID-19 response and is highly involved in patient care and regional leadership.

She shares her thoughts on how hospital staff handled the surge in COVID-19 patients, the restrictions for families, and the celebrations when patients were released.

