Advertisement

Whiteside County seeing resurgence of COVID-19 cases

Health officials with the Whiteside County Health Department are continuing vaccinations for...
Health officials with the Whiteside County Health Department are continuing vaccinations for those in Phase 1a while they continue to prepare for the next phase.(kwqc, whiteside county)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Whiteside County will be added to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s list of counties in “Warning” on Friday, April 2, 2021, due to the high number of cases per 100,000 people.

This comes as new COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise. The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is now 7-percent, up from 3.1-percent at the beginning of March. It’s the highest positivity rate since the end of January. The warning label also comes as an increasing percentage of adults visit hospital emergency departments with COVID-19 symptoms.

In addition, IDPH has recently identified 2 COVID-19 variants among Whiteside County residents. The variants are B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, and B.1.429 which was first detected in California. The variants can allow the virus to spread more easily, induce more serious illness, or reduce the effectiveness of vaccine or other treatments.

The increased transmissibility is of significant concern since approximately 84-percent of Whiteside County residents remain unvaccinated. County health officials say it serves as a reminder the importance of strictly adhering to recommended preventive measures, such as social distancing and masking.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Breasia Terrell has come to an end after officials announced they had found her...
Police: Human remains found are those of missing Iowa 10-year-old, Breasia Terrell
Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shared a statement from...
Family of Breasia releases statement, says they will ‘fight for justice’
Two people have been arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in Lee County, Iowa....
Two arrested on possession of drug charges in Lee County, Iowa
Edwards Jr., 48, was arrested in Davenport and transported to Des Moines County.
Davenport man charged with sexual abuse in Des Moines County
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 517 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths over 24 hours

Latest News

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
John Deere Foundation announces plans to invest $200 million over 10 years
The Consolidated Elections will be held Tuesday, April 6 in the state of Illinois.
What you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s Consolidated Elections in Illinois
Breasia Terrell, 10.
Memorial for Breasia Terrell along riverfront
Celebrating the release of a COVID patient at Trinity Hospital
Trinity nurse reflects on pandemic