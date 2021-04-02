Beauty Services That Save Time

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

It seems that the pandemic which kept us at home for extended periods of time has shifted the amount of time we want to spend to be ready to face the day. Living our professional lives in virtual meetings has also given us more than our fair share of close-up views of our face!

Stacey Spillum, PURE Hair + Beauty Lounge, Davenport, joins PSL over ZOOM to talk about some of the hottest beauty services of the moment---most of which end up saving the client time with their daily routine. Services covered include Brow Lamination (including tint & wax), Lash Extensions, and Lash Lift & Tint. Watch to learn more. Visit PURE’s website to see details/rates for the services.

PURE Hair + Beauty Lounge / 5619 Utica Ridge Road / Davenport, IA, 52807 / 563-424-2327 / FACEBOOK

