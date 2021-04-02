Bettendorf Hires New Library Director

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -BETTENDORF, IA: The Bettendorf Library Board has approved the hiring of a new Library Director. Jillian Aschliman will take over the position that was vacated when Sue Sharp retired in February. Jillian started her new job in late March.

Over the last eight years, Jillian has served as the Director of the LeClaire Community Library and most recently at the Dewitt Community Library where she oversaw a $5.7 million renovation and expansion of the library facility.

Jillian loves to travel, collect vinyl records and work on hand embroidery projects. She also says she started to develop a passion for baking pies during COVID quarantine.

“I am incredibly honored to be selected as the Director of the Bettendorf Library and look forward to building upon the excellent services and programs the Library has to offer to the community”, said Aschilman.

Library Board President John Rabine adds, “We are very grateful to have found an outstanding applicant to become the Bettendorf Library Director. We are excited to move forward in a manner the community has grown accustom to”.

