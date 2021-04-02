Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on stolen vehicle charges

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police need your help finding a wanted suspect.

Police say 23-year-old Daniel Mitchell is wanted out of East Moline on charges for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are assisting and say he is described as 5′11 and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

