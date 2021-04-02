Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Motoryclcle trailer stolen out of Silvis

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help after a double-wide motorcycle...
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help after a double-wide motorcycle trailer was stolen in Silvis.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help after a double-wide motorcycle trailer was stolen in Silvis.

Officials say the Silvis Police Department received a report of the theft on March 17th and said it was taken from the 1100 block of 1st Avenue North.

The theft was caught on video, and officials say the suspect vehicle is a black SUV, possibly a Suburban.

The suspects hooked up the trailer and then drove off with it according to police.

If you recognize this vehicle, know where this trailer is, or have any information about the theft, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  You could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died and three officers were injured following a shooting in Rock Island...
Police: Suspect dead, three officers injured following Rock Island shooting
The search for Breasia Terrell has come to an end after officials announced they had found her...
Police: Human remains found are those of missing Iowa 10-year-old, Breasia Terrell
Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shared a statement from...
Family of Breasia releases statement, says they will ‘fight for justice’
Edwards Jr., 48, was arrested in Davenport and transported to Des Moines County.
Davenport man charged with sexual abuse in Des Moines County
Breasia Terrell, 10.
Memorial for Breasia Terrell along riverfront

Latest News

Two people have been arrested in Kewanee on sexual assault of a child charges. Police say...
Two arrested on sexual assault of child charges in Kewanee
Police need your help finding a wanted suspect. Police say 23-year-old Daniel Mitchell is...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on stolen vehicle charges
The Saint Louis Zoo announced the death of one of their tigers, Kalista, Friday morning.
Saint Louis Zoo announces death of tiger Kalista
One person has died and three officers were injured following a shooting in Rock Island...
Police: Suspect dead, three officers injured following Rock Island shooting