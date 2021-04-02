CRIME STOPPERS: Motoryclcle trailer stolen out of Silvis

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help after a double-wide motorcycle trailer was stolen in Silvis.

Officials say the Silvis Police Department received a report of the theft on March 17th and said it was taken from the 1100 block of 1st Avenue North.

The theft was caught on video, and officials say the suspect vehicle is a black SUV, possibly a Suburban.

The suspects hooked up the trailer and then drove off with it according to police.

If you recognize this vehicle, know where this trailer is, or have any information about the theft, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.

