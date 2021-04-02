Advertisement

Don’t Let Glaucoma Steal Your Sight

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Glaucoma is a leading cause of preventable blindness. The obvious reminder and message here is “Don’t Skip Eyecare Checkups!”. Joining PSL over Zoom to address this important topic is Martin O’Malley, MD, General Ophthalmology, of Eye Surgeons Associates.

Blindness caused by glaucoma is insidious. In most cases, there is no pain, and the loss of vision occurs slowly from peripheral to central. Many people do not even realize it’s happening until they have lost a substantial amount of peripheral vision.

What is Glaucoma? Glaucoma is a disease of the eye characterized by three components:

1. Damage and loss of the retinal ganglions cells and optic nerve described as cupping

2. Loss of visual field

3. Usually increased eye pressure (the mean normal eye pressure is 15mmHG)

People at risk for glaucoma include the elderly, Blacks, people with elevated eye pressure, primary relatives with glaucoma, persons with high myopia, high hyperopia, history of eye trauma and diabetes.

Eye Surgeons Associates / 563-323-2020 OR 309-793-2020

