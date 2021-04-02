Advertisement

Hair Color Trends 2021: Going Lighter

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Stacey Spillum, PURE Hair + Beauty Lounge, Davenport, joins PSL over ZOOM for a third segment to talk about hair color trends in 2021. Simply stated, Spillum says going “lighter & brighter” seems to be what women want as we emerge from a “dreary” year. Whether you already have lighter hair that’s easy to lift or very dark hair, it is possible to go lighter. However, the darker your natural hue, the longer the process---which may take subsequent visits to the salon. Watch to learn more.

PURE Hair + Beauty Lounge / 5619 Utica Ridge Road / Davenport, IA, 52807 / 563-424-2327 / FACEBOOK

