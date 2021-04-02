Hair Color Trends 2021: Going Lighter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Stacey Spillum, PURE Hair + Beauty Lounge, Davenport, joins PSL over ZOOM for a third segment to talk about hair color trends in 2021. Simply stated, Spillum says going “lighter & brighter” seems to be what women want as we emerge from a “dreary” year. Whether you already have lighter hair that’s easy to lift or very dark hair, it is possible to go lighter. However, the darker your natural hue, the longer the process---which may take subsequent visits to the salon. Watch to learn more.

PURE Hair + Beauty Lounge / 5619 Utica Ridge Road / Davenport, IA, 52807 / 563-424-2327 / FACEBOOK

We're bringing the 𝕤𝕦𝕟𝕤𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕖 ✨ on this rainy day! Which blonde is your favorite? Hair by the Pure Team Get some... Posted by PURE Hair + Beauty Lounge on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

