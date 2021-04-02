Advertisement

Hair Loss Solutions

It’s an unexpected side effect for some COVID survivors
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

There’s an unexpected side effect hitting some COVID-19 survivors: hair loss. Even if it’s temporary, this symptom can be emotionally traumatizing. Stacey Spillum, PURE Hair + Beauty Lounge, Davenport, discusses what she’s noticed among clients dealing with this at her salon (pictures are shown) and what products and services she can offer that may help.

PURE Hair + Beauty Lounge / 5619 Utica Ridge Road / Davenport, IA, 52807 / 563-424-2327 / FACEBOOK

The lash before and afters hit different 👏🏻 Mckinzi’s clients main concern was having a smaller eye shape and not...

Posted by PURE Hair + Beauty Lounge on Friday, March 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died and three officers were injured following a shooting in Rock Island...
Police: Suspect dead, three officers injured following Rock Island shooting
The search for Breasia Terrell has come to an end after officials announced they had found her...
Police: Human remains found are those of missing Iowa 10-year-old, Breasia Terrell
Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shared a statement from...
Family of Breasia releases statement, says they will ‘fight for justice’
Edwards Jr., 48, was arrested in Davenport and transported to Des Moines County.
Davenport man charged with sexual abuse in Des Moines County
Breasia Terrell, 10.
Memorial for Breasia Terrell along riverfront

Latest News

Hair Color Trends 2021: Going Lighter
Hair Color Trends 2021: Going Lighter
Beauty Services That Save Time
Beauty Services That Save Time
One person has died and three officers were injured following a shooting in Rock Island...
Police: Suspect dead, three officers injured following Rock Island shooting
Spread the Relief Campaign
Spread The Relief Campaign