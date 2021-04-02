Hair Loss Solutions
It’s an unexpected side effect for some COVID survivors
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
There’s an unexpected side effect hitting some COVID-19 survivors: hair loss. Even if it’s temporary, this symptom can be emotionally traumatizing. Stacey Spillum, PURE Hair + Beauty Lounge, Davenport, discusses what she’s noticed among clients dealing with this at her salon (pictures are shown) and what products and services she can offer that may help.
