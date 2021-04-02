Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting at 11th St. and 31st Ave. in Rock Island

A TV6 crew is on the scene at 11th Street and 31st Avenue in Rock Island, where a large police...
A TV6 crew is on the scene at 11th Street and 31st Avenue in Rock Island, where a large police presence has been spotted and traffic reduced.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A TV6 crew is on the scene at 11th Street and 31st Avenue in Rock Island, where there has been a confirmed officer-involved shooting.

Sheriff Gerry Bustos confirmed the shooting but would not say if there were any injuries.

TV6 has multiple crews at the scene.

A TV6 photographer attempted to do a Facebook live. Due to an unruly bystander captured on that live, we are choosing to not post it, until further information is gathered.

A white car at the scene did appear to have bullet holes in the windshield.

TV6′s Montse Ricossa tried to speak with officers at the scene. No information has been given at this time.

A white car was seen with bullet holes in the windshield.
A white car was seen with bullet holes in the windshield.(TV6 Staff)

KWQC-TV6 does not report discussions from police scanners until the information is confirmed with authorities.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Breasia Terrell has come to an end after officials announced they had found her...
Police: Human remains found are those of missing Iowa 10-year-old, Breasia Terrell
Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shared a statement from...
Family of Breasia releases statement, says they will ‘fight for justice’
Two people have been arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in Lee County, Iowa....
Two arrested on possession of drug charges in Lee County, Iowa
Edwards Jr., 48, was arrested in Davenport and transported to Des Moines County.
Davenport man charged with sexual abuse in Des Moines County
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 517 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths over 24 hours

Latest News

TV6 Investigates: Violent crime on the rise in Galesburg
TV6 Investigates: Violent crime on the rise in Galesburg
Child Abuse Council and Davenport police hold "Pinwheels for Prevention" event
Child Abuse Council and Davenport police hold ‘Pinwheels for Prevention’ event
Child Abuse Council and Davenport police hold "Pinwheels for Prevention" event
Child Abuse Council and Davenport police hold "Pinwheels for Prevention" event
Health officials with the Whiteside County Health Department are continuing vaccinations for...
Whiteside County seeing resurgence of COVID-19 cases