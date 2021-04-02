Officer-involved shooting at 11th St. and 31st Ave. in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A TV6 crew is on the scene at 11th Street and 31st Avenue in Rock Island, where there has been a confirmed officer-involved shooting.

Sheriff Gerry Bustos confirmed the shooting but would not say if there were any injuries.

A TV6 photographer attempted to do a Facebook live. Due to an unruly bystander captured on that live, we are choosing to not post it, until further information is gathered.

A white car at the scene did appear to have bullet holes in the windshield.

TV6′s Montse Ricossa tried to speak with officers at the scene. No information has been given at this time.

