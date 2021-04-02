‘It’s a time to support each other;’ remembering Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds gathered Thursday night to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at a balloon memorial at Centennial Park. The remains of the 10-year-old Davenport girl were recently discovered in Clinton County after she had been missing since July.

“Breasia touched everyone’s hearts, and everyone’s come so wonderfully for her,” says Kimberly Whitaker with the Awake Foundation. Whitaker helped organize searches for Breasia last summer. This news was not what she wanted, but she says it helps provide closure. “It’s devastating. I can’t imagine... I’m sure the whole community is devastated. [She was} just a precious child who did not deserve that, did not deserve that at all. I really thought we’d find her,” shares Whitaker through tears.

Over a thousand purple balloons were reportedly purchased from Party City to place along the riverfront, that way people on both sides of the Mississippi could remember the young life lost. Multiple memorials can be seen along Centennial Park in Davenport, with pictures of Breasia along the sidewalk.

The memorial brought in those who didn’t know Breasia but have been following her case and helping since July. David Standafer and Josie Johnson say they helped with the original searches: “it was heartbreaking, but it was a lot of closure. I’m glad she’s put to rest and doesn’t have to deal with this anymore. She doesn’t have to suffer. I wish it didn’t turn out this way, it’s the outcome no one wanted. No one. I’m glad she’s where she wants to be. She’s home.”

This case has been especially difficult for parents. Harold Defrize from Rock Island shed a tear saying, “it could’ve been my child. It could’ve been my grandchild... it’s not fair. Not children.”

Key Loboosie and Moolah Jefe Dior from Ladies in Purple assisted the event, tying balloons that spelled out Breasia’s name along the riverfront. “It’s been good to see the community come out together, not only when she first went missing. We share the love we have for her now that we found her. We have love to support her, the community, the kids in the community. This is a tragedy that has hurt us all. It’s a time to support each other as a community,” shares Loboosie.

Davenport Police continue to ask for the community’s patience as they actively investigate the case, which is now a homicide investigation.

Resources are available to those who may need assistance coping with their grief.

