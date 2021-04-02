Advertisement

Janet Hill on COVID Vaccine FAQs

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Janet Hill, MPH, Chief operating officer and public information officer at Rock Island County Health Department, joins PSL to talk about COVID mitigation efforts in our community, why there has been a recent uptick in positive coronavirus cases (despite high rates of vaccination in the Quad Cities), and other FAQs related to obtaining the various vaccines available---such as “should you switch arms when getting the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine?”. Hill addresses specific issues related to the Illinois Quad Cities and more generally about the Iowa side. Watch the segment to learn more.

Rock Island County Health Department / 2112 25th Ave. / Rock Island, Illinois 61201 / Phone: (309) 793-1955 / FACEBOOK

The clinic for the afternoon of April 8, 2021 is for Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer can be given to people ages 16 and up. ...

Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Thursday, April 1, 2021

