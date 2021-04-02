Man accused of burglary and assault in Dixon business break-in

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is facing charges in connection with a business burglary in Dixon, Illinois. The Dixon Police Department says that on April 2, 2021, just after midnight, officers were called to the Al & Leda’s Pizzeria for a report of a burglary in progress. Officers arrived and saw a suspect run from the business.

Officers from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police joined in and set up a perimeter in the area. The Dixon Police Department brought in a K-9 which tracked the suspect to a vehicle parked on Lincoln Way. Officers spotted a person matching the suspect’s description lying down in the driver’s seat. Officers told the driver to exit the vehicle but the driver fled from the scene in the vehicle. A Lee County Deputy was standing near the front of the vehicle and had to take evasive measures to move out of the way.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle traveling in the 100 block of West Morgan Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested 48-year-old Brian T. Shumack of Princeton, Illinois on charges of burglary, and aggravated assault.

