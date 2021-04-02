Advertisement

Quad Cities Airport Renovations

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Quad Cities International Airport is about to undergo an over $20 million renovation. It’s the first major upgrade to the airport facility since 2001. The landside terminal, which includes ticketing and baggage claim, has not been updated since 1985. Joining PSL is Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director, to talk about both the dramatic changes (since 1985) to the traveling industry which created a patchwork approach at the airport to keep up.

Minneapolis-based Alliiance was selected as the design firm in early 2020. They have worked with airports around the world to create efficient spaces that incorporate beautiful design. The airport is also undergoing a name, logo and website change. The facility is changing from Quad City to Quad Cities. Leischner said it’s a nod to the surrounding region. Watch the segment to learn more about the exciting changes ahead for the Moline airport.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died and three officers were injured following a shooting in Rock Island...
Police: Suspect dead, three officers injured following Rock Island shooting
The search for Breasia Terrell has come to an end after officials announced they had found her...
Police: Human remains found are those of missing Iowa 10-year-old, Breasia Terrell
Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shared a statement from...
Family of Breasia releases statement, says they will ‘fight for justice’
Edwards Jr., 48, was arrested in Davenport and transported to Des Moines County.
Davenport man charged with sexual abuse in Des Moines County
Breasia Terrell, 10.
Memorial for Breasia Terrell along riverfront

Latest News

Downtown Rock Island, Illinois
Revitalizing Downtown Rock Island
Though the leading cause of irreversible blindness, many patients exhibit no signs or symptoms.
Don’t Let Glaucoma Steal Your Sight
Hair Color Trends 2021: Going Lighter
Hair Color Trends 2021: Going Lighter
Beauty Services That Save Time
Beauty Services That Save Time