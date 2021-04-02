Quad Cities Airport Renovations

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Quad Cities International Airport is about to undergo an over $20 million renovation. It’s the first major upgrade to the airport facility since 2001. The landside terminal, which includes ticketing and baggage claim, has not been updated since 1985. Joining PSL is Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director, to talk about both the dramatic changes (since 1985) to the traveling industry which created a patchwork approach at the airport to keep up.

Minneapolis-based Alliiance was selected as the design firm in early 2020. They have worked with airports around the world to create efficient spaces that incorporate beautiful design. The airport is also undergoing a name, logo and website change. The facility is changing from Quad City to Quad Cities. Leischner said it’s a nod to the surrounding region. Watch the segment to learn more about the exciting changes ahead for the Moline airport.

