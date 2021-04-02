Revitalizing Downtown Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

In partnership with the City of Rock Island, the Quad Cities Chamber has hired Jack Cullen for the new role of Downtown Rock Island Director to provide place management services for the historic riverfront business district. Cullen is the PSL guest to discuss his role and the potential exists in revitalizing the downtown area.

Cullen, currently the Marketing & Communications Manager at the Chamber, will begin transitioning into his new role April 1, 2021. Serving as the liaison between downtown business and property owners and the City, Cullen will work with the committee to explore the creation of a downtown place management organization, develop a long-term sustainable funding model and make recommendations on the appropriate use of the City’s remaining downtown TIF funds. Throughout the process, Cullen and company will focus on downtown Rock Island’s placemaking needs, including business and economic growth, infrastructure, livability, advocacy and promotions.

