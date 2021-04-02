Rock Island Mayor releases statement following fatal officer-involved shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms has released a statement regarding Thursday night’s officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and three officers injured.

Mayor Thoms says in part, “any time there is a death or an injury during a law enforcement operation, it’s heartbreaking. I’m heartbroken for everyone involved. Everyone. I’m heartbroken for the officers who were doing their job and got injured in the line of duty. I’m also heartbroken for family members grieving their loss.” He also emphasizes that public safety and civility remains paramount.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has been activated and will be conducting the investigation of the officer-involved shooting. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave per standard department protocol.

You can read Mayor Thoms’ full statement below:

“Rock Island is a community and today we have families grieving loss. We have officers injured in the line of duty. This is a tremendous blow to our community.”

“It’s important for everyone that we remain patient and allow The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force – an intergovernmental task force amongst Illinois Quad-Cities police executives focused on investigating matters of integrity by law enforcement – to conduct an independent investigation. In the meantime, we need to maintain public safety accordingly and I ask everyone to show kindness, respect, and civility as we move through this process together.” Mayor Thoms emphasized that public safety and civility remains paramount.

“There is much work to be done. Transparency and honesty are the best routes to answer any questions about what happened and whether policies were followed. We must show kindness, respect, and civility toward each other as we move through this process. Let’s work hard to protect each other, and keep our community safe.”

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force at 309-752-4915, the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

