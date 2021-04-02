Saint Louis Zoo announces death of tiger Kalista

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KWQC) - The Saint Louis Zoo announced the death of one of their tigers, Kalista, Friday morning.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news about our beloved Amur tiger, Kalista, who passed away at her Big Cat Country habitat on March 27 at 19 years and 10 months old,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Officials say she was undergoing treatment for age-related degenerate joint disease for several years.

“When medical treatment was not sufficient to keep her comfortable and pain free, our Animal Care and Veterinary teams jointly decided that euthanasia was the most humane option,” officials said.

The Amur tigers are critically endangered according to zoo officials and they say the zoo participates in a conservation breeding program to ensure their survival.

“In 2008, at age 7, Kalista gave birth to and raised her first litter — a rare, large litter of five cubs! In 2012 she gave birth to another cub. Kalista’s offspring are very important to the survival of the Amur tiger species.

Before her death, Kalista was the oldest living female Amur tiger in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) North American Species Survival Plan Program (SSP). Our other Amur tiger, Waldemere (Waldo), is currently the oldest living male at age 18 years and 10 months old. The average life span for Amur tigers is 14.3 years for females and 16 years for males.

The Saint Louis Zoo is dedicated to providing the best possible care for every animal at the Zoo. The animal care teams are committed to ensuring that the animals have enriching and comforting lives well into their golden years.

She was an amazing tigress and will be remembered fondly. Read the full story on our blog: https://www.stlzoo.org/.../2021/04/02/amur-tiger-kalista”

