Police: Several injured after disturbance at funeral

Davenport Police responded to a call of a disturbance just before 2 pm. on Friday at Davenport Memorial Park.(KWQC Montse Ricossa)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a call of a disturbance just before 2 pm. on Friday at Davenport Memorial Park.

Police say several people were treated on-site for minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Three Davenport police vehicles as well as the Scott County Sheriff and an ambulance responded.

Officials say they are investigating and are asking for the public to reach out to Davenport Police if they have any information.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

