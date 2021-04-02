DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Did you get a stimulus check from the government, but really haven’t suffered financially from the pandemic? Several organizations in the Quad Cities have a suggestion: share it with those in need. Joining PSL via Zoom is Rabbi Henry Jay Karp of One Human Family of the QCA and Dr. Allison Ambrose of Progressive Action for the Common Good to explain the background of the campaign and how those who were not financially impacted by the pandemic can participate and help those that suffered significant setbacks.

One Human Family, the Immigration Office of the Diocese of Davenport, Metrocom, NAACP, Progressive Action for the Common Good and Quad Cities Interfaith have teamed up to launch the “Spread the Relief” campaign.

PLEASE NOTE: The organizations are not asking you to send the funds to them. Please donate unneeded stimulus money directly to area agencies and programs that have been helping people in the community with food, housing and health care assistance.

You can find the list of programs and agencies at any of these websites:

· One Human Family of the QCA (www.onehumanfamilyqca.org)

· Immigration Office of the Diocese of Davenport (www.davenportdiocese.org)

· Metrocom NAACP of Davenport (www.davenportnaacp.org)

Progressive Action for the Common Good (www.pacgqc.org)

· Quad Cities Interfaith (www.qcinterfaith.org)

