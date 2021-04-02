Advertisement

Sunny, breezy & warmer today

Sunshine and warmth return for the holiday weekend
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The warm up will arrive in our today as south winds pick up this afternoon. This will lead to another day with fire danger, so please avoid any burning today. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will be mild as well in the 40s and 50s. Looking ahead to next week temps will remain above average, but unsettled weather is likely Tuesday night through Thursday with most of the precipitation chances staying north of I-80.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 55º. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 38°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer. High: 69º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

One person has died and three officers were injured following a shooting in Rock Island...
Police: Suspect dead, three officers injured following Rock Island shooting
The search for Breasia Terrell has come to an end after officials announced they had found her...
Police: Human remains found are those of missing Iowa 10-year-old, Breasia Terrell
Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shared a statement from...
Family of Breasia releases statement, says they will ‘fight for justice’
Edwards Jr., 48, was arrested in Davenport and transported to Des Moines County.
Davenport man charged with sexual abuse in Des Moines County
Breasia Terrell, 10.
Memorial for Breasia Terrell along riverfront

Latest News

Warmer morning
Sunny, breezy & warmer today
Warmer morning
Sunny, breezy & warmer today
Warmer morning
Sunny, breezy & warmer today
Warmer morning
Breezy Friday, Saturday