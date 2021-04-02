Sunny, breezy & warmer today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We have now officially started our warmup that lasts through the weekend! There are breezy conditions present, and the winds will not calm down until later Saturday afternoon. This will bring an elevated fire danger tomorrow, especially for grass fires. Outdoor burning should be avoided. There will be warmer mornings ahead with low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s through the weekend. The highs will be near 70 tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 70s Sunday. For next week highs in the 70s will continue through the first half of the week. By late Tuesday there will be a chance for rain, with the heaviest to the north.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 38°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer. High: 69º. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

