Sunny, breezy & warmer today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The warm up will arrive in our today as south winds pick up this afternoon. This will lead to another day with fire danger, so please avoid any burning today. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will be mild as well in the 40s and 50s. Looking ahead to next week temps will remain above average, but unsettled weather is likely Tuesday night through Thursday with most of the precipitation chances staying north of I-80.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 55º. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 38°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer. High: 69º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.