Trinity Updates Visitation Policy

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

UnityPoint Health-Trinity is modifying its current visitor limitations for non-COVID-19 positive and COVID-19 positive inpatients. The guest on the show to discuss these changes is Stacy Demarest, MSN, MHA, RN, Director - Critical Care and Clinical Resources, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Rock Island.

Non-COVID-19 positive patients are allowed one designated visitor each day during visiting hours. The visitor does not need to be the same during the patient’s entire stay. COVID-19-positive inpatients may have one visitor from 4 to 6 p.m. who must follow PPE guidelines set by the hospital. This change is effective Wednesday, March 24, and will be in place until further notice.

For all patients, a visitor will be allowed only if they do not have symptoms of respiratory infection — including fever, runny nose, cough or shortness of breath — have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently and have not been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient in the past 14 days.

There are some exceptions that will apply to all UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospitals including:

Inpatient non-COVID-19 positive patients may have one visitor per day during the hours of noon to 6 p.m. A patient-requested clergy person is not counted as the patient’s visitor. The visitor must enter the hospital through the main entrance for screening before their visit and must remain in the patient’s room throughout the duration of the visit. Visitors are to remain masked while in the patient’s room.

Inpatient COVID-19 positive patients may have one visitor from 4 to 6 p.m. Visitors must follow PPE and prevention guidelines.

For outpatient visits and testing, visitor may be under the age of 18. The patient is responsible for supervising the minor visitor in these areas.

Patients who have an appointment at a clinic located within the hospital or are visiting the Emergency Room may have one person with them.

Obstetric patients in labor may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them. Following delivery, postpartum patients may have one partner or support person with them.

Prenatal patients may have one partner or support person accompany them to appointments.

Nursery and Neonatal Special Care Unit (NSCU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

Patients where the end-of-life is imminent may have two visitors. Two visitors may also be present during discussion of end-of-life care decisions.

Patients who are discussing palliative care decisions may have two visitors.

Patients who have cognitive impairments or developmental delays, where a caregiver provides safety, may have one visitor at any time.

Patients under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians accompany them in all care areas.

Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor stay in the surgical waiting area or ambulatory room until the procedure is finished. After speaking with the surgeon following the procedure, the visitor must leave the hospital as soon as possible. The visitor may return during visiting hours.

Unity Point Health website

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.