Two arrested on sexual assault of child charges in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people have been arrested in Kewanee on sexual assault of a child charges.

Police say 38-year-old Nicole M. Daulton and 40-year-old Melcon L. DeJesus were both arrested following an investigation involving predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Officials say the case culminated with the arrest of the primary suspect in Lansing, Michigan by members of the Fugitive Task Force of the United States Marshal’s Service.

On March 23 the Kewanee Police Department was made aware of a complaint of sexual assault to a child under the age of 13. Following an investigation, it resulted in the arrests of Daulton and DeJesus.

On March 24 officials say Daulton was arrested on three counts of permitting the sexual abuse of a child. She was taken to the Henry County Jail and is being held on $500,000 bond. Daulton had her preliminary hearing on March 29 and officials say she waived her preliminary hearing and a jury pre-trial has been set for April 15. The charges are a Class 1 Felony, which carries a potential sentence of 4 to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The other suspect, DeJesus fled the area according to police before he could be apprehended. A $500,00 Henry County arrest warrant was issued for DeJesus on four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Detectives with the Kewanee Police Department were able to work with the United States Marshal’s Service in an attempt to locate and arrest DeJesus. Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force-Rock Island Office were able to track down DeJesus to a location in Michigan.

Officials say he was placed under arrest in Lansing, on April 1 by members of the Western District of Michigan Fugitive Task Force.

DeJesus was taken to the Ingham County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Henry County, Illinois.

The Class X Felony carries a potential sentence of 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The Kewanee Police Department would like to extend our thanks to the U.S. Marshal’s Service for their cooperation. Their efficient and professional operation resulted in the apprehension of a suspected dangerous child predator.

