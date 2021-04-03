Advertisement

CDC updates COVID-19 guidelines for cruise ships

FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at...
FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at PortMiami, among other cruise ships, as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak in Miami. Royal Caribbean Group is putting its cruising toes back in the water this summer. The cruise company said Friday, March 19, 2021 that two of its lines — Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises — will resume Caribbean sailings in June.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its guidance for cruise ship companies.

The conditional sail order is still in place and it’s not saying when operations can resume, but the CDC is providing more technical guidance.

It says companies will have to run practice cruises before inviting paying customers.

They have to include vaccinations and routine testing in their plans.

Cruise companies will also have to report any possible COVID-19 cases every day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died and three officers were injured following a shooting in Rock Island...
Police: Suspect dead, three officers injured following Rock Island shooting
Davenport Police responded to a call of a disturbance just before 2 pm. on Friday at Davenport...
Police: Several injured after disturbance at funeral
A TV6 crew is on the scene at 11th Street and 31st Avenue in Rock Island, where a large police...
Rock Island Mayor releases statement following fatal officer-involved shooting
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill eliminating requirement for state gun permit into law
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

Davenport Police have temporarily blocked off a portion of Harrison Street near 35th Street as...
Harrison Street temporarily blocked off due to 3-way motorcycle accident
Fully vaccinated? Here's what's safe and what's not according to epidemiologist
Fully vaccinated? Here’s what’s safe and what’s not according to local epidemiologist
Fully vaccinated? Here's what's safe and what's not according to epidemiologist
Fully vaccinated? Here's what's safe and what's not according to epidemiologist
Thick black smoke from a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of Video Gaming & Spirits can be...
Rock Island road temporarily blocked off after vehicle is in flames