Chicago agency to release video of teen’s shooting by police

CHICAGO (AP) - The agency that investigates Chicago police shootings says it will release the body camera video of an officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy earlier this week. Ephraim Eaddy, a spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, said Friday that after researching the question of whether the release would be legal, the video will be released to the family of Adam Toledo and then the public. He said he did not know when that would be, only that it would be soon. The boy was shot after a brief foot chase ended with an “armed confrontation.”

