Clinton Islamic Center to host food drive Saturday

The Clinton Islamic Center will host a food distribution drive on Saturday April 3rd.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Islamic Center will host a food distribution drive on Saturday April 3rd from noon to 1 p.m.

The drive-thru event will be at the Mercy One North Health Plaza located at 915 13th Ave N, Clinton, IA.

The center said everyone is welcome.

