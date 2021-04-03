Advertisement

Ex-Iowa wastewater plant supervisor sentenced for tampering

(Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A former Iowa wastewater treatment plant supervisory has been sentenced to three months in federal prison for manipulating water sample test results to ensure plant discharges into the Missouri River met federal requirements. Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 63-year-old Jay Niday, of Sergeant Bluff, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City and was also ordered to pay $8,500 in fines and court costs. In October, Niday pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and falsifying or providing inaccurate information. He is the former superintendent of Sioux City’s treatment facility. Niday was the second former plant official to be charged. Patrick Schwarte, who was a shift supervisor, pleaded guilty in January 2019 to the same two charges and was sentenced to probation.

