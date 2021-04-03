Advertisement

Fully vaccinated? Here’s what’s safe and what’s not according to local epidemiologist

By Marci Clark
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Almost twenty percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated from COVID-19 according to the CDC. TV6 spoke with a local epidemiologist on what is safe to do for those fully vaccinated and what they should still hold off on.

“If I am fully vaccinated, I can gather with that other groups of fully vaccinated people and we don’t need to worry about masks and distancing. That means that those dinner parties that people have missed over this last year are quite literally back on the table for them to do safely once those individuals are all fully vaccinated,” says Rebecca Heick, epidemiologist at Augustana.

Heick says if your household has had their second dose, it is ok to meet with one other household who is not vaccinated.

“Try to stick to the one household rule or the groups of ten or less people. If you do that, you don’t need to worry about masking and distancing so you can actually sit down around the table together,” says Heick.

This weekend, the CDC updated guidelines for travel saying those fully vaccinated can travel within the US without needing to quarantine or get tested before or after their trip.

Regardless of vaccination status, Heick says everyone need to be masked in public areas because fully vaccinated individuals can still expose someone to COVID-19 who is unvaccinated.

“They are great vaccines but they are not a guarantee that you’re not going to get infected so we have to continue to be really careful,” says Heick.

For more information on COVID-19 safety for those fully vaccinated, visit the CDC’s guidelines here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died and three officers were injured following a shooting in Rock Island...
Police: Suspect dead, three officers injured following Rock Island shooting
Davenport Police responded to a call of a disturbance just before 2 pm. on Friday at Davenport...
Police: Several injured after disturbance at funeral
A TV6 crew is on the scene at 11th Street and 31st Avenue in Rock Island, where a large police...
Rock Island Mayor releases statement following fatal officer-involved shooting
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill eliminating requirement for state gun permit into law
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

Davenport Police have temporarily blocked off a portion of Harrison Street near 35th Street as...
Harrison Street temporarily blocked off due to 3-way motorcycle accident
Fully vaccinated? Here's what's safe and what's not according to epidemiologist
Fully vaccinated? Here's what's safe and what's not according to epidemiologist
Thick black smoke from a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of Video Gaming & Spirits can be...
Rock Island road temporarily blocked off after vehicle is in flames
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast