Fully vaccinated? Here’s what’s safe and what’s not according to local epidemiologist

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Almost twenty percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated from COVID-19 according to the CDC. TV6 spoke with a local epidemiologist on what is safe to do for those fully vaccinated and what they should still hold off on.

“If I am fully vaccinated, I can gather with that other groups of fully vaccinated people and we don’t need to worry about masks and distancing. That means that those dinner parties that people have missed over this last year are quite literally back on the table for them to do safely once those individuals are all fully vaccinated,” says Rebecca Heick, epidemiologist at Augustana.

Heick says if your household has had their second dose, it is ok to meet with one other household who is not vaccinated.

“Try to stick to the one household rule or the groups of ten or less people. If you do that, you don’t need to worry about masking and distancing so you can actually sit down around the table together,” says Heick.

This weekend, the CDC updated guidelines for travel saying those fully vaccinated can travel within the US without needing to quarantine or get tested before or after their trip.

Regardless of vaccination status, Heick says everyone need to be masked in public areas because fully vaccinated individuals can still expose someone to COVID-19 who is unvaccinated.

“They are great vaccines but they are not a guarantee that you’re not going to get infected so we have to continue to be really careful,” says Heick.

For more information on COVID-19 safety for those fully vaccinated, visit the CDC’s guidelines here.

