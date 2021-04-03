Harrison Street blocked off due to 3-way motorcycle accident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police have temporarily blocked off a portion of Harrison Street near 35th Street as they respond to an accident involving three motorcycles.

Police received the initial call around 2:30 pm. at the intersection of 32nd Street & Harrison. Multiple Davenport Police officers and Davenport Fire Department are on the scene now.

