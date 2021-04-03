Mercado on Fifth sets opening date

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some good news for the Quad Cities: the popular Mercado on Fifth is set to come back in just a few weeks! The open-air market in Moline couldn’t open last year due to COVID-19. The tentative season opener will be June 4th.

“We’re actually very excited. It looks like the state is going to start lifting some more restrictions so we’re very excited about that. We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable,” says Anamaria Rocha, Mercado on Fifth’s new Director.

The Mercado will look mostly the same, but visitors will be asked to wear face masks, and hand sanitizer stations will be distributed throughout Fifth Avenue. During the pandemic, Rocha says vendors have been able to set up a food truck at a space provided by Mercado on Fifth on the Avenue of the Cities, but Rocha acknowledges it’s not as popular of a site nor as well known, “there is an environment at Mercado, so it will definitely be a big boost for them. I think they’re all looking forward to coming back.”

After a difficult year for many local businesses, Mercado on Fifth’s comeback will be a great way to help them bounce back: “It’s especially important because otherwise, they wouldn’t have what Mercado brings with its programming and the environment, its clients, and buyers. Without it, they probably wouldn’t be able to sustain their businesses,” shares Rocha.

Throughout the pandemic, the non-profit also hosted various events including Loteria, weekly story time, and music Facebook Lives.

Mercado on Fifth is a “very family-friendly” and inviting space, says Rocha. She believes their opening will be " a jumpstart. Not only to the summer but hopefully a path to going back to normal.”

Mercado on Fifth is currently scheduled for every Summer Friday night through the end of September.

At current mitigations, Rocha estimates about 1,000 people can visit Mercado on Fifth each night.

Work is moving ahead to renovate a building adjacent to Mercado in order to create an indoor, year-round market. Maria Ontiveros, President of Mercado on Fifth says, “we recently received our first check from the State of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity after being awarded a Minority Business Incubator grant in March 2020,” she says, adding that the next phase of construction began this week. By the end of 2021, Ontiveros hopes the building will be completed.

Mercado on Fifth is also looking for volunteers and an operations assistant to assist, you can sign up here.

